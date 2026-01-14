Williams accumulated 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to Miami.

This was Williams' fourth game of the campaign with at least 14 rebounds, as he finished a couple boards shy of his season-high mark of 16. His overall production has been just average recently, as he's seeing 24.1 minutes per contest over his last eight games with 10.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.