Williams racked up 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 win over the Spurs.

The double-double was Williams' first since Nov. 6, snapping a six-game stretch in which he hadn't managed to pull down more than eight boards. The fourth-year center has five double-doubles in 15 games to begin his first season with the Suns, averaging 12.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 25.4 minutes a contest while shooting 64.0 percent from the floor.