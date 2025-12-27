Suns' Mark Williams: Questionable to face New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against New Orleans.
Williams is in jeopardy of missing the second leg of Phoenix's back-to-back set against New Orleans due to right knee injury management. During Friday's win over the Pelicans, the big man posted 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes. If he's held out of Saturday's contest, Oso Ighodaro will likely step into the starting lineup, while Nick Richards and Khaman Maluach are candidates to enter the rotation.
