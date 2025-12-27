Williams finished Friday's 115-108 victory over New Orleans with 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes.

Williams' dominant presence inside was a primary difference-maker in the victory, and he found himself on the receiving end of assists from Devin Booker and Collin Gillespie quite often. The most memorable was an alley-oop from Booker that was part of an 18-8 run to end the game. Williams' numbers have jumped around lately, but he has recorded six double-doubles so far this month. He'll try to replicate the feat in a rematch against the Pelicans Saturday evening.