Williams ended Tuesday's 130-125 victory over the Trail Blazers with 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes.

Along with his double-double, Williams enjoyed one of his highest scoring totals of the season during the victory. Although Donovan Clingan succeeded against Williams' defensive efforts, a complete performance from the Suns was enough to turn the tide. Williams' production rebounded after a three-game stint in which he averaged only 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.