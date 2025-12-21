Williams accumulated four points (2-3 FG), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 18 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 loss to Golden State.

Williams was poor for the third time in the past four games, a worrying trend for those invested in the big man. While the lack of production has been frustrating, at least it correlates with his playing time, providing managers with a workable sample size. At this stage, the hope is that he can figure things out, starting with Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers.