Suns' Mark Williams: Ruled out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to left foot soreness.
Williams will be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set, marking his first absence since Dec. 29. His next chance to play will come Friday against New Orleans. With the 24-year-old center out, Oso Ighodaro will likely get the starting nod, while Khaman Maluach is in line to see increased minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Flirts with double-double•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Non-factor in loss•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Logs double-double despite woes•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Held in check in defeat•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Extends double-double streak•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Nabs second straight double-double•