Williams notched 19 points (6-9 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, one steal, one block and one turnover in 26 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over the Timberwolves.

Williams is quietly having a top-60 season with averages of 12.2 points on 63.2 percent shooting from the floor and 78.7 percent at the line to go with 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks and just 0.9 turnovers per contest. If he can just manage to stay healthy this season, he could be on a lot of winning fantasy teams.