Williams registered 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Williams supplanted Oso Ighodaro in the starting lineup and transformed Phoenix's interior game in the process. He excelled in the role he seemed destined to acquire, and the move should be a permanent one. Nick Richards was already benched in favor of Ighodaro, and he's now at the bottom of the depth chart at the position.