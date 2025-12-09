Williams registered 22 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 108-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Williams paced the Suns in scoring despite attempting only nine shots from the field. He reached the 20-point threshold by getting to the charity stripe for a team-high nine attempts, which also marks a new season high. Williams, Collin Gillespie and Dillon Brooks were all asked to take on more of the offensive load Monday without Devin Booker (groin), but that could change as early as Wednesday against the Thunder with Booker's return looming.