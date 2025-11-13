Williams totaled 10 points (5-6 FG), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 victory over the Mavericks.

The fourth-year center produced a season-low rebounding total, but Williams made up for it by delivering multiple blocks and steals in the same game for the first time in 2025-26. The former Hornet has been making an impact defensively since moving into the starting five, and over eight straight starts he's averaging 12.0 points, 8.5 boards, 1.3 assists 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 62.7 percent from the floor.