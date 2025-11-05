Williams ended with 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Warriors.

Williams recorded his third double-double of the season during the loss, and enjoyed a season-high 16 rebounds against the Warriors. Although his shooting stroke at the charity line needs some work, he has converted 57.6 percent from the floor over his first seven games of the season.