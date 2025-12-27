Williams (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Williams posted 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes in Friday's win over New Orleans. Even though injury management initially made him questionable for this contest, the big man should suit up and handle his regular workload. He's averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game since the beginning of December.