O'Neale contributed 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 123-119 loss to Oklahoma City.

The 32-year-old forward has been a strong presence from long distance of late. O'Neale has drained at least three three-pointers in six straight games, averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 boards, 3.2 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.7 minutes over that stretch while shooting 41.3 percent (19-for-46) from beyond the arc.