O'Neale registered 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 115-101 victory over the Wizards.

The Suns have a lot of injuries at the moment, and Ryan Dunn (knee) just added himself to the list. O'Neale's workloads are on the rise, and the forward is averaging 29.1 minutes over his last six games with averages of 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.0 three-pointers.