Dunn closed with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 27 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 120-98 win over the Raptors.

The second-year forward made an impact at the defensive end, with his four combined steals and blocks being his best effort at that end of the court since Jan. 27. Dunn has played at least 20 minutes in three straight games as Phoenix deals with injuries to its frontcourt, averaging 9.7 points, 6.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 threes in 23.3 minutes over that span.