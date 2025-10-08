Armstrong agreed to a two-year contract Tuesday with United Arab Emirates-based club Dubai Basketball, Olgun Uluc of ESPN.com.au reports.

After a strong run overseas in Australia's National Basketball League, the 23-year-old Armstrong had signed a two-way deal with the Warriors in late February, but he never made his NBA debut last season while instead suiting up exclusively with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors. Golden State had still opted to extend him a qualifying offer following the season with the hope of retaining him on a two-way deal, but Armstrong will instead head to the Middle East on what's presumably a much more lucrative contract with Dubai Basketball, which will be entering its second season in EuroLeague. So long as Golden State continues to issue Armstrong annual qualifying offers, the team will retain his rights in the event he pursues a return to the NBA down the road.