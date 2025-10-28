Mitchell ended Monday's 101-94 win over the Mavericks with 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes.

Mitchell scored at least 14 points for the fourth straight game, continuing what has been a surprising start to the season. While his playing time has been inconsistent, his production has made a lot of people sit up and take notice. While there are certainly no guarantees, Mitchell is worth taking a flier on, just in case he can turn this short-term production into long-term value.