Mitchell (undisclosed) exited Monday's 119-103 win over Memphis in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Mitchell headed to the back with 6:29 remaining in the final quarter and did not check back in. He finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Spurs.