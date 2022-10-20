Pokusevski logged 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Pokusevski didn't have a good shooting performance and needed 10 shots just to score 11 points, but he still provided a solid fantasy outing thanks to his ability to contribute in other categories. He's expected to see heavy minutes on a rebuilding Thunder team, and that should boost his fantasy appeal on a nightly basis.