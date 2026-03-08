This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Questionable for Monday
Caruso (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Caruso sat out Saturday's win over the Warriors, but it looks like there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for Monday's game. If Caruso is cleared, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe's minutes could dip a bit.