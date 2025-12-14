Caruso contributed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals over 24 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 loss to San Antonio.

Caruso recorded double digits for just the third time, matching his season-high with 11 points. Injuries continue to be an issue for Caruso, having missed nine games thus far, due to various ailments. When healthy, he remains one of the best steal streamers in the league, averaging 1.8 thefts in just 18.8 minutes per game.