Holmgren racked up 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-117 loss to the Jazz.

Holmgren delivered another strong performance Tuesday, scoring 22 points for the second straight game. He chipped in a season-high three steals to go with his four blocks, proving pivotal on both ends of the floor. Although his level of production has decreased slightly over the past month, he should be a lock to finish inside the top 40 in what has been an impressive rookie campaign.