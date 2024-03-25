Holmgren had six points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds over 25 minutes during Sunday's 118-93 loss to the Bucks.

The 21-year-old center couldn't get anything going against Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee frontcourt, leading to Holmgren's worst scoring performance since he managed only four points against the Timberwolves on Jan. 29. He's been showing signs of fatigue toward the end of his first NBA season, scoring in single digits three times in the last eight games, and over that stretch Holmgren has averaged 15.4 points, 8.6 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 threes.