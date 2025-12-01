Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Comes close to double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren produced 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers.
Holmgren finished just one rebound away from recording what would've been his first double-double since Nov. 11, when he had 23 points and 11 boards in a win over the Warriors. The big man should continue playing at center following the return of Jalen Williams and the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf). He's averaging 14.0 points, 7.6 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per game over his last five outings.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Hits for 23 in win over Phoenix•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Scores 12 points with nine boards•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Minimal impact vs. Portland•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Swats three shots vs. Sacramento•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Rolls to 26-point night•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Comes close to double-double•