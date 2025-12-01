Holmgren produced 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers.

Holmgren finished just one rebound away from recording what would've been his first double-double since Nov. 11, when he had 23 points and 11 boards in a win over the Warriors. The big man should continue playing at center following the return of Jalen Williams and the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf). He's averaging 14.0 points, 7.6 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per game over his last five outings.