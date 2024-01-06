Holmgren closed Friday's 124-115 loss to the Nets with 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

Holmgren missed all four of his three-point attempts and failed to register multiple blocks or steals for the second consecutive appearance. Opposing defenses have started preparing for Holmgren, and his numbers have reflected that a bit. Over his last 10 games, the former Gonzaga star is averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. Having said that, those numbers are still above average for a rookie.