Holmgren finished Tuesday's 121-111 loss to the Pacers with 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes.

The double-double was Holmgren's 19th of the season, and it was a strong bounceback performance after the 21-year-old center managed just 15 points and nine boards total in his last two contests. The two-game swoon could be a sign Holmgren is wearing down toward the end of his first NBA campaign, but there had been little sign of fatigue prior to the weekend -- over 11 games since the All-Star break, he's averaging 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.6 blocks.