Holmgren finished Saturday's 118-112 win over Memphis with 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.
Holmgren recorded a double-double for the third time over his last six appearances, and the rookie big man continues to make a huge impact on both ends of the court for a surging Thunder team. Holmgren is averaging 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game since the beginning of March.
