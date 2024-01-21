Holmgren finished Saturday's 102-97 victory over Minnesota with 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes.
Holmgren battled the persistence of Rudy Gobert, firepower of Karl-Anthony Towns and downhill force of Anthony Edwards all night, ultimately doing just enough to earn a win in a defensively-oriented affair. Oklahoma City shot an uncharacteristically poor 39.5 percent from the field as a team, adding contextual value to Holmgren's offensive performance.
