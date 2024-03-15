Holmgren totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 win over the Mavericks.

Holmgren ended as one of five Thunder players with a double-digit point total while ending second on the team in rebounds and two boards shy of a double-double in a balanced outing. Holmgren has gotten back on track after two single-digit scoring games last weekend, tallying at least 10 points and eight rebounds in two straight appearances.