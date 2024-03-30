Holmgren had 20 points (6-10 FG, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 128-103 victory over Phoenix.

Holmgren was coming off a woeful performance against the Rockets on Wednesday, finishing with just two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 18 minutes, but the rookie big man bounced back admirably in this one. His numbers have decreased a bit compared to the opening weeks of the season as teams have started to plan accordingly to limit his impact on offense. Still, Holmgren remains a strong fantasy asset due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night. He's averaging 15.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game since the beginning of March.