Holmgren (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Holmgren was listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain and wasn't present during the team's morning shootaround Wednesday, but he's been cleared to suit up and will continue his perfect attendance during the 2023-24 campaign. The rookie has struggled offensively over the last two games, scoring just 13 points on 6-for-20 shooting, but he's totaled 19 rebounds and four blocks during that stretch, proving he doesn't need to be a prolific scorer to make a fantasy impact.