Holmgren ended Wednesday's 105-100 victory over the Nuggets with 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 32 minutes.

Despite coming into the game under an injury cloud, Holmgren turned in an improved performance, helping the Thunder to a narrow victory. After a red-hot start to his rookie campaign, things have slowed over the past month. During that time, he has been outside the top 50 in standard leagues, averaging 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.