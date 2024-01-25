Holmgren ended with 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 140-114 win over the Spurs.

Holmgren didn't quite reach the box score productivity of his ROTY rival Victor Wembanyama, and the two rookie big men had a fun exchange of blocks and buckets in the fourth quarter. Holmgren's production has dipped slightly in the new year, and over his last six games he has averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals over 31.7 minutes per game.