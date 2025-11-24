Holmgren finished Sunday's 122-95 victory over the Trail Blazers with five points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 25 minutes.

Holmgren had a rough offensive showing, and this five-point output was not only the first time he didn't score in double digits, but it was also his worst scoring output of the campaign. Holmgren did post decent numbers in other categories, such as rebounds, assists and blocks, so there's a chance this was nothing more than an off night for the big man. Holmgren is averaging a solid 16.4 points per game in November even when factoring in this five-point effort Sunday.