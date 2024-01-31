Holmgren, who is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets with a left ankle sprain, wasn't spotted on the court for the Thunder's morning shootaround, Brett Dawson of SelloutCrowd.com reports.

While Dawson cautions not to read too much into Holmgren's absence from shootaround, a player's lack of participation in shootaround is often an indicator that he'll sit out a game later in the evening. Fantasy managers in leagues that set lineups daily will still want to verify Holmgren's status one way or the other as Wednesday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff approaches. If Holmgren is sidelined Wednesday for the first time all season, head coach Mark Daigneault could lean on a committee of Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and Olivier Sarr to fill minutes at center. The Thunder could also experiment with more small-ball or guard-heavy lineups.