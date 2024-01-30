Holmgren is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain.
Holmgren assumedly sprained his ankle against the Timberwolves and is now in danger of missing his first contest of the season. Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams will likely receive increased playing time if Holmgren is ruled out.
