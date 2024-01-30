Holmgren logged four points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 107-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Holmgren had a quiet game offensively in a battle of the top teams in the Western Conference on Monday, struggling shooting from the field while failing to reach double figures in scoring despite hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and leading the team with a trio of blocks. Holmgren tied a season-low point total in the defeat, ending in single digits in scoring for the seventh time this year and for the third time in his last five contests.