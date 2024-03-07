Holmgren finished Wednesday's 128-120 victory over the Trail Blazers with 21 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one block over 33 minutes.

Holmgren was squelched by the Lakers Monday evening but had a much easier time against the short-handed Trail Blazers. The Gonzaga product is unlikely to best Victor Wembanyama as the season's top rookie, but he's a big part of the Thunder's elevation to the top of the Western Conference. As he matures, he will eventually be a more consistent double-double threat, but he has hit the mark 18 times this season.