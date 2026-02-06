This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Removed from injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Holmgren (back) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against Houston.
Holmgren received load management during Wednesday's loss to the Spurs but is ready to return Saturday. The star big man has averaged 17.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game in his last eight contests. The expectation is that Kenrich Williams is heading to the bench.