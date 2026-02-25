Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (back) won't play Wednesday in Detroit.
Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) will join Holmgren on the sidelines for Wednesday's game, which should lead to major minutes for Jaylin Williams. Holmgren is getting hit with a maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he should return for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
