Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (back) will not play Wednesday against the Spurs.
The Thunder are sitting multiple players for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and that also includes Isaiah Hartenstein (eye). With that in mind, Jaylin Williams could be set up for a healthy workload Wednesday, and Branden Carlson could see more run as well.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Double-double against Magic•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Available Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Logs 14 points in win•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Double-doubles in win•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Double-doubles in narrow loss•