default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Holmgren (back) will not play Wednesday against the Spurs.

The Thunder are sitting multiple players for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and that also includes Isaiah Hartenstein (eye). With that in mind, Jaylin Williams could be set up for a healthy workload Wednesday, and Branden Carlson could see more run as well.

More News