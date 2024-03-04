Holmgren had 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 victory over Phoenix.

Holmgren likely ceded the battle for Rookie of the Year after getting out-rebounded by Victor Wembanyama last week, but he's an invaluable piece for the Thunder, who have finally found the right big man after years of struggling at the position. Holmgren hasn't missed a game this season and has started all 60 games, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds ans 2.6 blocks after a lost season on the sidelines.