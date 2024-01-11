Holmgren supplied 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 win over Miami.

Holmgren was extremely efficient from the field despite his woes from beyond the arc, but he did more than just scoring, and he also made his presence felt on the defensive end with his 16th outing with three or more blocks. Holmgren is averaging 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 blocks per game across five January contests.