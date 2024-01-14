Holmgren ended with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 win over Orlando.

Holmgren wasn't entirely precise with his shot from beyond the arc, but that's perhaps the only thing that can be criticized following another impressive outing. The rookie big man has found ways to impact the game on both ends of the court in every one of his appearances, and he hasn't rejected having a prominent role on offense in his first year in The Association. His versatility on defense certainly helps from a fantasy perspective as well, and he's averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.