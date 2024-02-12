Holmgren supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-113 victory over the Kings.

Holmgren only attempted nine shots, making it the third time across his last five games in which he doesn't record double-digit shot attempts. Still, he is not dependent on his scoring figures to deliver solid fantasy performances. The rookie continues to find ways to make an impact on offense, and he's averaging 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game since the beginning of February.