Holmgren logged 29 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 win over the Rockets.

The second overall pick in the 2022 Draft has only gotten better as the season has progressed. Over the last 10 games, Holmgren is averaging 18.9 points, 8.5 boards, 3.1 blocks, 2.7 threes, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor and a dazzling 50.9 percent from long distance, and he's emerging as a perfect frontcourt partner for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a Thunder team that is now tied with the Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference.