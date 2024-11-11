Holmgren suffered a right iliac hip fracture during Sunday's loss to the Warriors and a return to play protocol will be provided in 8-to-10 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Holmgren played five minutes and recorded four rebounds before leaving Sunday's contest after attempting to block Andrew Wiggins. Isaiah Joe started the second half in place of Holmgren, but the Thunder likely need to add some height to the rotation eventually, especially with Isaiah Hartenstein (hamstring), Kenrich Williams (knee) and Jaylin Williams (hamstring) also sidelined. In their absences, Aaron Wiggins, Dillon Jones and Ousmane Dieng could carve out larger roles, but in the end, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams will need to step their respective games up to help mitigate the loss of Holmgren, whose 2.6 blocks per game was fueling the Thunder's top-rated defense early in the season.