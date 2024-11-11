Holmgren (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Warriors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Holmgren was helped to the locker room in the first quarter after landing on his right hip while attempting a block on Andrew Wiggins. Given the hard fall, it wouldn't be surprising if Holmgren is held out Monday against the Clippers. Isaiah Joe was inserted into the Thunder's starting five in the second half in Holmgren's absence.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Leaves game with leg injury•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Posts 29 points in win•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Pulls down 14 boards Saturday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Muted production in blowout•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Standout two-way effort Sunday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Grabs career-high 16 boards•