Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Won't play against Dallas
RotoWire Staff
Joe (illness) is out for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.
Joe will miss his second straight contest Thursday due to an illness. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Portland.
